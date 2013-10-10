Claim Your Man: Relationship Expert's New Book Helps Any Woman Find Love, Happiness & Self-Empowerment

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- While millions of women believe they know how to handle their relationships with men, most struggle to find true love and happiness. However, a compelling new book by relationship expert Bey Bright is about to change their lives for the better.



‘Claim Your Man; A Woman's Guide To Love, Happiness & Self-Empowerment’ combines Bey’s unique ability to motivate others with the experience he has gathered studying thousands of relationships. The result is a book that every woman needs to read.



Synopsis:



This book is a self-help woman's guide to attain love, happiness and self-empowerment in relationships. Written by relationship expert and author Bey Bright.



This book aims to give women of all ages and backgrounds real life solid information to be applied in their everyday lives.



As the author explains, his book holds the vital clues to many relationship mysteries.



“This book is vitally important because it gives women of all ages, backgrounds, ethnicities and social statuses a clear and creative roadmap back to rediscovering love and achieving personal fulfilment,” says Bright, an accomplished entertainer and inspiring consultant.



Continuing, “It was written for those both struggling to find love and those already in a healthy relationship. No relationship is perfect and there’s always room for improvement. My book’s broad appeal makes it useful to anyone – however unique or stable their situation.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent efforts he is taking to change the lives of others. However, according to Bright, it’s a calling.



“Empowering and helping others is a deep passion that I just can’t shake. I’ve now dedicated my life to this cause and there are further books in the works. Stay tuned!” he adds.



‘Claim Your Man; A Woman's Guide To Love, Happiness & Self-Empowerment’, published by BookBaby, is available now: http://amzn.to/GLg4QP.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.beybrightinc.com.



About Bey Bright

Bey Bright is an author, relationship expert, life coach, consultant, producer, writer, musician, entertainer and entrepreneur. He is CEO of Bey Bright INC; a subsidiary of Bright Vision Entertainment, which is an entertainment/communications company based in New York City & Washington, DC. Mr. Bright's number #1 focus is to motivate, educate & entertain the masses through written works, musical compositions and lectures. Bey Bright has incorporated his business acumen, years of experience and knowledge in the entertainment industry to pay it forward in an attempt to help people achieve their goals and dreams.



Bey has been a featured author, musician and guest speaker on numerous radio shows across the globe. Bey has participated in many seminars and panels which includes most notably, the prestigious Congressional Black Caucus' Author's Pavilion. Mr. Bright has also shared his expertise and insights about male/female relationships on The Audrey Chapman Show & The Daily Drum with Harold Fisher on 96.3 WHUR FM in Washington, DC. Bey has also been featured on the nationally syndicated Bev Smith Radio Show. As a musician, producer & entertainer under the moniker FlamBey, Mr. Bright has written, produced and released several albums in the Hip Hop and R&B genres under his Bright Vision label. His top selling independent releases "It's a Nu Dae" by Tia Dae, along with "Destiny" & "Uncut Raw;The Best of FlamBey" continue to sell worldwide. Through his music publishing company RahBey Music Publishing, Bey has also had success placing several songs from his music catalog on hit TV shows such as MTV's "My Super Sweet 16", BET's "Uncut", and Access Hollywood Canada. With over 100,00 records sold independently, FlamBey's music has been heard globally on formats such as MTV, BET, Sirius XM, Yahoo, AOL, I Heart Radio, Live 365, DMX, Muzak, Music Choice, WHUR FM 96.3, WPGC 95.5FM Video Music Box, Voices of America, & NPR among others.



Bey Bright attended Norfolk State University and is a graduate of American Inter Continental University where he possesses a degree in Business Administration & Management. He also possesses an OSSE Substitute Teaching License administered by the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education.