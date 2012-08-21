Claiming Back PPI Policies Is Best Through a Claims Company

Chorlton, Manchester -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- PPI.com is a leading PPI claims service in the UK. The BBC recently reported that the UK financial ombudsman service is receiving 1,500 new cases for PPI claims every day. These are cases which have not been resolved by financial institutions and borrowers. PPI.com believes that the reason for so many problem cases is that consumers are not filing for claims properly. An opinion supported by the fact that the financial ombudsman finds in favour of borrowers 70% of the time.



Consumers who use a PPI claims company will have to pay a fee on any payout. However this fee is deemed to be reasonable given the fact that a professional claims service will be able to reclaim money quickly. A good claims service will also be able to inform borrowers whether they are eligible for a case.



“A specialist claim firm can prove to have many advantages that your own research would not necessarily be able to achieve. For example, it will show a clear understanding of the way banks react, claims specialists will be able to tactically pick up on the deception and expression each bank and their complaints handling department has.” PPI.com



There are many thousands of people entitled to make a claim and it is estimated that the compensation payments from lending institutions could reach £10 billion, at an average payout of just over £2,500 per person. UK consumers were mis-sold payment protection insurance through various methods such as pressured sales and being convinced it was an essential part of taking out a loan or mortgage.



