Claire Zammit, to Appear as Guest on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Claire Zammit, will join host Cheryl Esposito for a special episode of Leading Conversations, on Friday, May 16th from 10:00-11:00 AM (PT)/1:00-2:00 PM (ET) on VoiceAmerica's Business Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/734)



Cheryl Esposito welcomes Claire Zammit, co-creator of the Feminine Power courses for women; co-founder of Evolving Wisdom, a transformative education company; co-creator & co-host of Women on the Edge of Evolution; & co-author of Feminine Power: Awakening to the Creative Force of Life to be released this year.



Claire Zammit likes to partner. Her titles include co-founder, co-creator, co-host, & co-author. She’s figured out the collaboration secret, living what she teaches: using feminine principles & values to create a successful life. Before you think this is a male vs. female bandwagon, consider that it’s not about gender. Claire co-founded Evolving Wisdom, listed as #83 in Inc. Magazine’s 2013 top 500 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the nation. Zammit says masculine principles & values are not “bad”, they just are not the only approach we can take to create our world. Human nature longs for intimacy, relatedness, creative expression, authentic community & meaningful contribution. She believes the world has cultivated a masculine version of power, and it’s time to awaken the feminine in all of us. Join Cheryl Esposito with Claire Zammit and listen in, if you dare, to hear this perspective on Feminine Power.



Dialogue is the single most powerful leadership tool we have to make a difference in the world. “Leading Conversations” with host Cheryl Esposito creates a place for that dialogue. Tune in to the VoiceAmerica Business Channel every Friday as Cheryl hosts new conversations among leaders from around the world in business, government, art, economics, and social change. We’ll explore big ideas and everyday actions, and learn how leadership can create a newfound sense of possibility in the world. “Leading Conversations” with Cheryl Esposito - bringing big thinkers together in conversations that make a difference.



Leading conversations airs every Friday 10am PT/ 1pm ET and rebroadcasts at 10pm PT/ 1am ET on VoiceAmerica Business (http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/734). Each hour-long show features a different topic. Archived shows are available through the Cheryl's web site, http://www.alexsaconsulting.com, the VoiceAmerica web pages and Itunes.



About Cheryl Esposito

Cheryl Esposito is on a mission: to bring the leader in you to life. She is founder of ALEXSA CONSULTING, an Executive Coaching firm, an author and international speaker. Cheryl and her team coach international CEOs & leaders, cultivating self-awareness and transformational behaviors, creating extraordinary results. She brings the best out of thought leaders, expanding the realm of possibilities. Are you ready to turn business as usual into business that matters? Take your leadership to the next level! Learn more… Cheryl’s book In the Spirit of Leadership: A Vision Into A Different Future is the 2009 Axiom Business Book Awards Bronze Medal winner. The audio book version is the Nautilus Book Awards 2009 Silver Award winner! Learn more about Cheryl Esposito and her book, executive coaching, seminars and consulting, at http://www.alexsaconsulting.com.



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