Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Fresh clam is widely consumed shellfish consumed across the world. A lot of research studied showed that clam possesses many medical effects, due to which the idea of clam extract evolved. Clam extract is a boiled clam converted into power through a spray drying technique. Clam extract is highly in demand due to its properties such as hepatoprotective, cholesterol-lowering and anti-tumorigenic among others. Supplement or food product containing clam extract is helpful in reducing excessive inflammation. Clam extract reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes due to which the demand is increasing significantly. Clam extract provides an intense clam flavor due to which it is highly used in South East Asian cuisine, resulting in higher demand from the food and beverage industry. According to FDA, clam extract may cause allergies to some people because of which additional information on allergens/sensitive ingredients should be provided on the labelling of the final product.



Increasing Demand for Clam Extract in Processed Food Products



As the demand for Asian cuisines such as clam noodle, clam soup, dumplings, and fried rice has increased, the demand for clam extract has also witnessed a surge in the market. As clam extract is low in sodium and high in flavor, it is also used as a salt replacement for soups, salad dressings, gravies, sauces, snacks, dressings, breads, crackers, etc. due to which the demand for clam extract has increased substantially, which is expected to boost the clam extract market over the forecast period. With the increasing demand for clam extract, many food manufacturers are including clam extract in their products. Such inclusion has enabled the local manufacturers of clam extract to expand and reach the global market, which is expected to bolster the growth of the clam extract market. The consumption of clam extract has increased in the past few years across the globe, due to the rising demand from the food processing industry, as consumer interest for new products with improved texture and flavor have increased significantly over the past few years.



Request for Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54213



Global Clam Extract Market: Key Players



Some of the key players operating in the global clam extract market are Nikken Foods USA, Inc., Kenshin Trading Corporation, Southeastern Mills, ORIHIRO Co.,Ltd., Zairyo Singapore, ZHAO HONG BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Ocean Cliff Corporation and Sterling Fur among others. Over the forecast period, it is expected that the demand from the food and beverage industry for clam extract will grow significantly.



Explore Transparency Market Research'S Award-Winning Coverage of the Global Industry @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squash-drinks-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-1-4-bn-by-2029-taste-and-health-now-joins-hand-with-new-products-of-market–tmr-301016227.html



Opportunities for Market Participants



Though a huge number of companies in the food sector offering fresh traditional clam products, only a handful of companies are using clam extract in food products they offer. Populations in the majority of countries across the globe are progressively preferring foods with healthy ingredients such as clam extract, owing to rising health awareness regarding clam extract, and this is a major trend crafting high probable opportunities for players offering such products. This situation is also creating an opportunity for regional players to enter into the clam extract market to leverage the growing demand for low sodium, clean label, high nutritional value and gluten-free products from food and beverage industries. Moreover, collaborating with big quick serving restaurants and finding new methods of marketing could also help clam extract manufacturers flourish in the clam extract market over the forecast period. Moreover, as the trend of using clam extract for bakery products is reappearing, a vast scope arises for new product development and innovation. This also creates major opportunities for players already established in this clam extract market.



Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=54213