Top Gun Security and Investigations Promotes L.T. Clarence Redrick

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Top Gun Security and Investigations in San Antonio, Texas is pleased to announce the promotion of L.T. Clarence Redrick from L.T. to Captain of Operations.



Clarence M. Redrick is a United States Air Force Veteran, having served 13 years with experience as a Military Police Officer and a Military Training Instructor for Basic Military Training. While in the United States Air Force, he has served numerous overseas missions and assignments including Iraq, Kuwait, Japan, and Afghanistan.



Captain Redrick also served as a firearms and military defensive tactics instructor while overseas in deployed locations, and extensive training in leadership and military discipline. Captain Redrick has attended the TX DPSPSB Commissioned Officer training course and is currently licensed and commissioned in the state of Texas as a Commissioned Officer, Personal Protection Officer, Security Salesman, and Branch Manager. Captain Redrick has recently implemented a fitness program at the San Antonio location as well as designed a Precision Drill Team for a wide array of areas to include color guard demonstrations, funerals, etc. Captain has a wide range of Management, Security, and Leadership experience, and plans to excel in the Top Gun team indefinitely.



About Top Gun Security & Investigations

Top Gun Security & Investigations (http://www.topgun-securityservices.com) is built on integrity, honesty, and years of experience. It is the goal of Top Gun to provide the best service available and to be available for our clients.



Contact:

Jeff Moore

Help@topgunsecurityservices.com

Top Gun Security & Investigations

18333 Egret Bay Blvd. Suite 421

Houston, TX 77058

281-335-4965