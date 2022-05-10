Clariant AG (OTC:CLZNY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Clariant AG (OTC: CLZNY) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Clariant AG (OTC: CLZNY.



Investors who purchased shares of Clariant AG (OTC: CLZNY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Clariant AG directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Switzerland based Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. Clariant AG reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $4.39 billion in 2019 to over $3.86 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income increased from $10 million in 2019 to $758 million in 2020.



On February 14, 2022, Clariant AG disclosed that it would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results due to an internal "investigation into accounting matters related to the booking of provisions and accruals during the financial years 2020 and 2021." Specifically, the investigation "is reviewing whether employees incorrectly booked those provisions and accruals, with the aim of steering the Company's results to meet internal and external targets."



Shares of Clariant AG (OTC: CLZNY) declined from $21.49 per share in January 2022, to as low as $14.89 per share on March 8, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Clariant AG (OTC: CLZNY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.