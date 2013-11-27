Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Claridge Public Ltd (CLA) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Claridge Public Ltd (CLA) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Claridge Public Ltd'.



WMI's 'Claridge Public Ltd (CLA) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Claridge Public Ltd' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Claridge Public Ltd'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Claridge Public Ltd (Claridge) is a hospitality service provider based in Cyprus. The company provides hotel and tourism services. Claridge owns the Amathus Beach Hotel Paphos, a luxurious seaside hotel with 273 rooms on the beach of Kato Paphos. Amathus Beach Hotel Paphos is operated under the direction of Amathus Public Limited, a major shareholder of the Group. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Amathus Vacation Ownership Limited constructs luxury villas and apartments and sells them for private ownership. Claridge is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.



Companies Mentioned



Claridge Public Ltd



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