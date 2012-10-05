Clarification - Who Is the Real and Only Faith Based Universal Life Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- There appears to be a great deal of confusion regarding Universal Life Church. Churches or hospital have similar names such as St Lukes, St Josephs, Childrens Hospital or as in this case Universal Life Church, but that is where the similarities stop. There is only one real, legal and authentic faith based Universal Life Church as follows:



Universal Life Church World Headquarters

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle, FL. 32322-3220 USA

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com

Website: http://www.ulcnetwork.com



All others who attempt to convey to you that they have a real, traditional doctrine of faith, it is a lie. They are imposters. There is a so called one of these churches in Modesto, CA., who goes by a similar name, however this Church was founded in 1959 by Kirby Hensley as Life Church. Hensley was twice defrocked from the Christian Church, once by the Pentecostal Church and once by the Baptist Church. This Modesto Church has NO traditional doctrine of faith and is a Non-Christian Church. They are not legal in all 50 US States and the majority of countries throughout the world. On 60 Minutes and CBS News Kirby Hensley referred to himself as a conman. Hensley further berated Christians, Hensley Quotes: Among his more memorable comments:



- I always stand for freedom, food and sex. That's all there is. It sets people free.



- Jesus was a good actor.



- The Bible "is full of lies from one end to the other."



- It's a thin line dividing genius and idiot. I think I'm on the genius side.



- We're coming up on the 21st century and there's not one verse of Scripture in the Bible that will take you beyond the 20th century.



- I believe I was a comedian and two-bit lawyer (in an earlier life) because I've had more lawsuits than anybody.



- I just want to raise all the hell I can, and get all the kooks and what-have-you as churches; then they (the government) will have to tax them all.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com