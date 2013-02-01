Clarimedix, Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Clarimedix, Inc. (Clarimedix) is a clinical-stage therapeutic device company. It develops therapeutic products for diseases related with vascular dysfunction. Clarimedix's technology is a nitric oxide donor therapy which exploits recent developments in cellular function enabling to control it with light. Its pipeline of products includes treatments for Raynaud's syndrome, Alzheimer's disease and Cerebral Vasospasm. Through its proprietary 'formulation' of light, the product is capable of triggering targeted, localized and controllable nitric oxide production. Clarimedix is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The company plans to undertake the study to determine the viability of its for cerebral vasospasm product as recently it secured an investment from the Johnson & Johnson Corporate Office of Science and Technology.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Clarimedix, Inc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Cepheid (CPHD) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- bioMerieux S.A. (BIM) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Philips Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Quidel Corporation (QDEL) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation (853) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alere Inc. (ALR) - Product Pipeline Analysis