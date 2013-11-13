Clarity MD Launches New Website

Westlake Village, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Clarity MD has been shown to deliver faster results than almost any other acne treatment and without the side effects of many prescription treatments. As one of the best acne treatments on the market, Clarity MD has gained recognition from many mainstream media sources including, most recently, NBC Chicago. The channel recently featured Clarity MD as one of the best acne spot treatments available.



To celebrate the success of Clarity MD as one of the best treatments for acne, the company is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at www.ClarityMDacne.com. This website gives information on the exposed acne treatment, including the science behind the product and the benefits to the skin from using this severe acne treatment.



Clarity MD uses PCX technology to power this treatment for acne. PCX is a proprietary ingredient that aids salicylic acid in clearing acne without the side effects possible from some chemical and hormonal acne treatments. Other acne treatments that work by using benzoyl peroxide, retinoids or even antibiotics can cause dryness, redness and even peeling of the skin. This excessive irritation associated with many acne skin care products has caused some people to avoid pimple remedies and simply suffer in silence.



Now, Clarity MD offers natural acne treatments with patented blends of antimicrobials and anti-inflammatory ingredients that make this one of the most soothing remedies for acne available. A recent study shows that Clarity MD reduced acne breakouts by 56 percent in one week and 90 percent in two weeks, proving Clarity MD works up to three times faster than other acne cures.



Clarity MD actually soothes the skin and improves the complexion when used consistently. The easy two-step system makes this one of the best adult acne treatments available for the treatment of moderate to severe acne breakouts.



Clarity MD’s new website offers complete information, videos explaining how the product works, and a blog that highlights important scientific breakthroughs and acne treatment news. With the help of Clarity MD's new website, anyone interested in learning about the product can gain a better understanding of how this unique formula works.



About Clarity MD

Clarity MD is a unique system of products designed to treat moderate to severe acne vulgaris. For those who have suffered with whiteheads, blackheads, pimples and redness, Clarity MD reduces the appearance and frequency of breakouts while soothing the skin to prevent dryness, redness and irritation. Used as directed twice a day, Clarity MD has been clinically proven to reduce the occurrence of acne breakouts up to three times faster than other formulas.



For More Information: www.ClarityMDacne.com