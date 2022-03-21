Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on March 25, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on March 25, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT).



Investors who purchased shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 25, 2022. Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleged on behalf of purchasers of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) common shares between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 26, 2021 and December 27, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, that the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants, that as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, that accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



