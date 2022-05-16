Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2022 -- Certain directors of Clarivate Plc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: CLVT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Clarivate Plc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: CLVT stocks, concerns whether certain Clarivate directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Clarivate maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, that the foregoing material weakness was not limited to how the Company accounted for warrants, that as a result, Clarivate failed to properly account for an equity plan included in its acquisition of CPA Global, that accordingly, the Company was reasonably likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements following its acquisition of CPA Global, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



