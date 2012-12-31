Clark Bartram, America's Most Trusted Fitness Professional, Announces Compelling New Brain Fitness Book

Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Millions of people around the world strive for better health, finances and ultimately more happiness. However, according to the celebrated fitness professional Clark Bartram, the key to unlocking one’s full potential literally exists in the mind. As he announces his powerful new brain-training book, Bartram is set to prove his theory to everyone who turns its pages.



In fact, ‘Where Your Mind Goes, You Go’ could be one of the most realistic and comprehensive brain fitness books ever written.



Official synopsis:



“After a short month of training your brain with fitness guru Clark Bartram, you’ll be ready to conquer the world with:



-More energy

-Less stress

-Richer relationships

-And a better body



Clark guides you day by day—every step of the way—with humor and persistence. He draws from more than two decades of experience helping people reach their full potential in every aspect of their lives.”



As the author explains, thirty days is all it takes to experience dramatic and positive life change.



“I developed my thirty day blueprint for anyone who wants to experience what it’s like to be the best ‘you’ possible and get the most out of life,” says Bartram, who has appeared on the front cover of over 130 national fitness publications.



Harnessing the latest in digital technology, Bartram also bridges the gap between old and new publishing models by providing QR codes, linking readers directly to videos that introduce and further inspire each day’s lesson.



Seeing great success with the book’s initial launch, Bartram is confident that anyone with will power can benefit from this wisdom.



“Almost everyone on the planet can and will benefit from the principles taught within this book. We all want better health, more finances, increased energy and a vital and happy life. My new book will help readers achieve each of these with gusto,” he adds.



Even though the book has only just been released, it is already garnering a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Do yourself a favor and commit to doing what Clark clearly lays out for you and see what happens. This program has helped me and my friends, and it can help you, too,” says Sean Salisbury, a retired NFL Quarterback.



Ken Blanchard, Co-author of ‘The One Minute Manager®’ was equally as impressed. He said that, “Where Your Mind Goes, You Go by Clark Bartram really hit home with me. I’m more fit than I’ve been in years and I know the importance of a positive attitude when working toward a goal. Read this book—it can be the first step on your path to self -improvement.”



With authority sources hailing the book a ground-breaking success, Bartram is poised to change lives for many years to come.



‘Where Your Mind Goes, You Go’, published by CNTM Publishing, can be found online at: http://www.whereyourmindgoes.com



About Clark Bartram

Clark Bartram has earned his reputation as America's Most Trusted Fitness Professional. In everything he does, Clark puts forth 100% in the hopes that he can benefit men and women who care enough about themselves and the people they love to do what it takes to Live the Lifestyle. As a professional fitness model, Clark has appeared easily on the cover of over 130 fitness publications and is considered one of the most successful models in the industry.



As a personal trainer, Clark has helped thousands of men and women transform their bodies and their lives, and has recently been elevated to the status of ISSA Master Trainer a title held by a handful of people in the industry. He has inspired millions of television viewers as the co-host of Kiana s Flex Appeal on ESPN, and he has also hosted his own fitness television show, American Health & Fitness, broadcast internationally.



Adding to his massive television exposure, he now appears on Home Shopping Network and QVC selling home fitness products branded with his name. In addition he regularly contributes articles to national fitness magazines and is also the author of the how-to guide, You Too Can Be A Fitness Model and Spiritually Fit, A Fitness Program You Can Have Faith In.



As a Christian, Clark is actively involved with the Prison Fellowship/Operation Starting Line as a national artist doing in-prison evangelism. He has worked with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association as an emcee for the Franklin Graham Crusades, and he is also very active traveling the country speaking at various venues motivating people to think about what they think about. In addition to his full-time fitness career and public speaking, Clark is a devoted husband and father.