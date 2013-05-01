Clark Hollywood Inc Announces Launch of New Website

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Clark Hollywood, an indie screenwriter from Hollywood, California, has recently announced the launch of their new website http://www.clarkhollywood.net



According to Mr. Hollywood, the online review market is saturated with blogs and review websites dedicated to reviewing the latest movies. However, Clark Hollywood's review site is specifically focused on Indie films that are available for streaming on online websites such as Netflix.



ClarkHollywood.net was created to inform movie lovers about recently released Netflix movies, specifically those within the indie niche in order to help those looking for a good movie to save time and money.



"Some people spend almost an hour searching for a good film to watch. My website is designed to help people save time." said Clark Hollywood in a recent interview.



Rich in information, ClarkHollywood.net has easy to navigate headlines and categories, allowing information to be found quickly and efficiently. The website is updated frequently, a minimum of three times per week, and is run personally by Clark Hollywood as well as his four employees.



Clark Hollywood and his team only review films which they have personally watched, in order to give an authentic tone to their online review site. As an information based website, it does not generate any revenue from selling products but instead generates revenue from advertising.



In an effort to provide the best user experience, Clark Hollywood embeds all the movie trailers from YouTube directly onto the website. Doing so allows website users to preview the movies that he recommends without navigating elsewhere or leaving the website.



New RSS Subscribe features as well as social share features on every post ensures social bookmarking and sharing is easy and quick for all website users. A full social media campaign is currently running, which consists of a Facebook Fan Page, Twitter, and other social media platforms.



For more information on the new website launch, or to view recently updated indie movie reviews from Netflix, visit the website at ClarkHollywood.net.



About Clark Hollywood, Inc.

Clark Hollywood is an indie screenwriter from Hollywood, California. His recent website, http://clarkhollywood.net, provides users real reviews on all types of Netflix movies.



For more information on Netflix reviews, or for additional media inquiries, contact the owner at



Contact: Clark Hollywood

Website: http://clarkhollywood.net

Email: clark@clarkhollywood.net

Phone: (310) 853-2119