Clark Maples Realty and Auction Company Honored in Train Depot Name Change to Clark Maples Depot

Murfreesboro, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The Clark Maples Realty and Auction Company working in partnership with The Discovery Center train depot were proud to help unveil the new name of the depot as the Clark Maples Depot in an unveiling ceremony on January 7, 2013. As real estate in Murfreesboro experts for more than 40 years, Clark Maples Realty & Auction Co. specializes in the buying and selling of homes and properties as well as real estate auctions in Rutherford County.



As part of the Discovery Center non-profit youth museum, the former Discovery Center Depot and its trains teach thousands of area kids about the history and excitement of railroads and trains. As a continuation of the legacy of community support, Clark Maples Realty & Auction Co working in partnership with the Discovery Center was honored in a ceremony to rename the depot as the Clark Maples Depot.



Founded by Clark Maples in 1967, the leading real estate and auction company as well as its namesake have been staunch community supporters for over 40 years. In 2007, the Murfreesboro auction and real estate business was passed on to his daughter, Betsy Maples Taylor, who has been a part of the family business since 1986. “We loved the idea of having a Clark Maples building represented in the depot, and getting involved with the Discovery Center is a great way for us to reach out to our community” said Clark Maples Realty & Auction Company President Betsy Maples Taylor.



The Clark Maples Depot is part of the Discovery Center non-profit youth museum serving more than 125,000 people annually. Kids of all ages can put on a conductor's hat and help run the Discovery Center’s one-of-a kind fabricated model trains, which mimic the routes of several past and present railroad lines. The one-of-a-kind models were fabricated by Mr. Larry Stalcup of McMinnville, TN and are part of the Ed Delbridge Transportation Collection.



“Forming partnerships with community-minded businesses is essential to the support of the Discovery Center” said Discovery Center Chief Executive Officer Tara MacDougall. “Betsy’s father, Clark Maples and Mr. Ed Delbridge, who donated the trains were friends and served together on the Christy Houston Foundation, so this makes the naming of the depot even more special.”



Since they have been rooted in the area for more than 40 years, Clark Maples Realty & Auction Company agents have a strong understanding of real estate in Murfreesboro Tennessee as well as the scene in Rutherford County. From free no obligation market analysis of area homes to finding the right lenders and getting clients pre-approved, Clark Maples Realty & Auction Co. does it all in service to their clients. Their committed, enthusiastic auction team has many years of experience in planning, promoting, & managing successful auctions in Murfreesboro TN. For more information, please visit http://clarkmaples.com/



About Clark Maples Realty & Auction Co

