Clark Roofing and Construction Partners with CertainTeed

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Clark Roofing And Construction, a leading roofing contractor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota area has now partnered with CertainTeed to bring superior quality and stylish products for home owners in the area.



Since its inception in 2015, Clark Roofing And Construction has been raising the bar for roofing services in the region. Its roofing replacement, siding replacement, metal soffit and fascia, seamless gutters, gutter leaf guard systems, and other services have made their mark with homeowners. The company has used its experience to understand exactly what its clients need and caters to them accordingly.



The partnership with CertainTeed has been born out of similar insights, and its commitment to offer superior quality roofing products consistently. In fact, CertainTeed is known for high standard products in the shingle manufacturing industry. Its Landmark Lifetime architectural shingles are considered industry standard for entry level house shingles. They are also aesthetically pleasing options for homeowners.



Ranked as best buy by a leading consumer magazine, Landmark Lifetime architectural shingles, are available in Energy Star rated colors. In fact, they are available in 16 smart colors, which make them versatile options for all aesthetic schemes and palettes home owners have in mind for their exteriors. Thus Clark Roofing And Construction ensures that its clients not only get lifelong solutions but those that spell exceptional beauty as well.



Northgate Lifetime architectural shingles by CertainTeed are another product that residents of Sioux Falls, South Dakota can now avail of. It has a Class 4 impact resistance rating and is designed to withstand the impact of hailstones, which in many cases cause damage to regular roofing shingles. These are just some of the benefits homeowners can get thanks to the new partnership formed by Clark Roofing And Construction.



"Our customers are excited to have shingles that are durable enough to handle the impact of hail, and also have an extended life expectancy when compared to a standard shingle," says Ezra Clark of Clark Roofing And Construction. The secret of Northgate Lifetime architectural shingles lies in the fact that they are manufactured with a Polymer Modified Asphalt (PMA), which offers better weathering than standard shingles.



They retain their moisture, which allows them to expand and contract as the temperature changes through the seasons. Such long lasting and durable solutions have been a hallmark for Clark Roofing And Construction. It has now cemented that reputation with the partnership, which has made it Certified CertainTeed Shingle Masters. As a result it can offer 50 Year SureStart Plus Warranty that covers the cost of materials and labor, which is good news for home owners in Sioux Falls, South Dakota area.



About Clark Roofing And Construction

Established in 2015, the licensed, bonded, and insured roofing contractor has gained its reputation on the back of impeccable roofing replacement, siding replacement, metal soffit and fascia, seamless gutters, gutter leaf guard systems, and other services.



Media Contact



Ezra Clark

URL: https://www.roofingsiouxfalls.com/

Email: ezrac81@gmail.com

Phone: 16052012327

Address: 1700N Paddington Trail, Sioux Falls, SD 57110