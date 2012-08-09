Clark Solutions Announces New Pinch Valve Products

Hudson, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Clark Solutions, a leading source for valves, pumps and instrumentation, has announced the addition of new models of pinch valve products to its inventory. The three new models, NP, PL, and PSK, are designed to provide reliable, consistent performance at reasonable costs.



Pinch valves are flow control valves that use a pinching mechanism to regulate the flow of fluids. Each model offers different features and advantages, and full technical specifications for each can be found at http://www.clarksol.com . In addition to solenoid operated pinch valves, Clark also offers manual and motorized pinch valves.



“We’re continually adding new products to our site to ensure that our customers have access to the latest advancements and refinements”, says Donald Tyler, Sales Manager. “Our new pinch valve models are engineered to be precise, accurate and affordable, making them a great choice for a wide variety of applications”.



For more information about Clark Solutions and its new pinch valve products, visit http://www.clarksol.com .



About Clark Solutions

Clark Solutions has a fifty-year history of providing unique solutions to the measurement, control, and monitoring of pressure, flow, force, and level in liquids and gases. Located in Hudson, Massachusetts, the company offers instrumentation devices to record, monitor, and control fluid flow and state.