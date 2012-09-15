Clark Solutions Introduces New Line of Green Building Products

Hudson, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- Clark Solutions, a leading manufacturer and distributor of flow transmitters, vortex flow transmitters, energy meters, and controls, has introduced Clark Sonic Products, a new line of products. Clark Sonic Products are growing in popularity for use in “green” building projects to monitor, measure, and verify energy consumption and savings. These products can also be used to allocate costs to commercial tenants in triple net building lease situations.



The Clark Sonic Product line includes ultrasonic flow meters, vortex flow transmitters, BTU/energy monitors and more. The Clark Sonic Product line, in particular ultrasonic flow transmitters, can help business facilities to become “green” compliant at a low cost.



To learn more about the Clark Solutions’ Clark Sonic Products, please visit http://www.clarksol.com.



About Clark Solutions

Clark Solutions is a manufacturer and distributor of products to measure, monitor, and control flow, pressure, energy level, and other physical properties in HVAC, processing, water treatment, and many other applications. Clark Solutions products are pumps, valves, and instrumentation. Clark Solutions carries products with unique performance specifications for the most demanding applications. Clark Solutions products are manufactured in the USA in Hudson, Massachusetts to provide high quality products a low cost.