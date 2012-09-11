Clarksol.com Announces New Additions to Its Product Lineup

Hudson, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Clark Solutions has expanded its inventory with new product offerings, which can be found online at http://www.clarksol.com/html/newproducts.cfm. These new products reflect the company’s commitment to continually expanding and updating its product line with new, innovative products. New additions to the lineup include new designs in flow sensors, flow switches, process controllers and pressure transmitters.



“For our customers, innovation is key and there are constantly new advances in process engineering,” explains Donald Tyler, Sales Manager. By keeping our inventory up to date with the latest and most innovative products, we make it easy for our customers to find the best technology for their needs.”



Clark Solutions is also proud to offer its line of Clark Sonic products, which include ultrasonic flow transmitters, vortex flow transmitters, energy monitors, indicators and totalizers.



The site also includes technical bulletins to help customers stay up to date on crucial information, including installation information, feature sheets, user manuals and more. With a Find It Fast search function, and a large inventory of pumps, valves and instrumentation, the site is easy to use and navigate.



For more information, contact Clark Solutions, 10 Brent Drive, Hudson, MA 01749, Tel. 978-568-3400, Fax 978-568-0060, email sales@clarksol.com, or visit our web site at http://www.clarksol.com.