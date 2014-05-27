Clarke Residential Announces That It Will Now Start Advertising on Zoopla

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Clarke Residential recently reported that it has started advertising customer’s properties on Zoopla. This move was initiated to provide a wider audience to its customers. The company stated that it will continue to make full use of online marketing so that both sellers and buyers of real estate will get greater exposure. It has also been reported that the company will continue advertising properties on Find A Property, Right Move, Globrix, Vebra, and Prime Location. The company believes that combining traditional services with modern software and technology is the best way to customer satisfaction.



The company is a residential letting and estate agent serving in IIkeston, Derby, and the areas around it. It is known by its clients for its efficient customer care, affordable fees, and VAT free service. The director of Clarke Residential reported that the company has been experiencing rapid growth since 2013 and is expecting for further growth in the coming years. Here agents help buyers in buying the right property depending on their budget and even vendors get to sell at the best price. To provide better service to clients, the company works closely with investors, landlords, and occupants.



The company aims at providing easy accessibility of properties to its customers and says that it supports a stress-free service. Customers are provided with personal agent who gives detailed explanation about sells and lettings. This is a huge advantage for clients as it will help them in finding the right property. To make business friendlier, the company modifies its services for its customers. Offering independent financial advisers, they scan the market to get the best deal for its clients. It also covers other additional services such as valuation, surveys, conveyancing, mortgages, and lettings. Landlords are required to produce their gas safety checks, electrical testing, and energy performance certificate before renting out their houses. For more information please go to http://clarkeresidential.co.uk/



About clarkeresidential

Clarke Residential provides property services such as buying, selling, and renting of houses in IIkeston and Derby. Clients are also provided with a wide range of insurance services.



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Clarke Residential

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http://clarkeresidential.co.uk/