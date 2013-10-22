Clarksville Residents Overcome Foreclosure and Tough Times

Clarksville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The collapse of the U.S. housing market in 2008 hurt homeowners all over the country. Many lost their jobs and ability to pay their mortgage, which caused the economy in the Clarksville area to stutter.



According to The Daily Herald, mortgage foreclosure is more common now than ever before, and the Tennessee Housing Development Agency is available to provide assistance. Foreclosure prevention counseling gives homeowners access to a network of advisers capable of explaining government and financial procedures. Having counselors to turn to for detailed information is a godsend for many distressed homeowners.



The Daily Herald reports that a second program entitled “Keep my Tennessee Home” provides homeowners direct access to funds to prevent foreclosure. Though the economy is far from recovered, government programs and determination are helping Tennessee citizens overcome foreclosure and tough times. If buying or selling a distressed property, it is important to consult with agents that understand the nuances of the Tennessee housing market.



The Kristin Gwaltney Team has decades of combined experience in Clarksville real estate. The firm represents buyers and sellers in all facets of transactions, which makes life easier for clients and their families. Contemplating foreclosure is an action that requires consultation with qualified housing professionals. A full list of services and resources is available at http://www.kristingwaltneyteam.com/



For additional information on the Kristin Gwaltney Team and local housing, please phone (931) 233-9770. There is no reason to traverse the tangles of the Clarksville real estate market without qualified assistance. For those struggling with short sales or foreclosure, there is help.



Contact Information:

Kristin Gwaltney Team

Keller Williams Realty

Address:

2271 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

Clarksville, TN 37040

Direct: (931) 233-9770

Fax: (931) 802-8735

Website: http://www.kristingwaltneyteam.com