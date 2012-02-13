Clarkton, NC's Marrell Freeman Partners With Clean Green Nation

Clarkton, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Marrell Freeman, a green professional based in Clarkton, North Carolina.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Freeman will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Freeman will be tasked with educating North Carolina residents on energy conscious topics like understanding New Jersey energy subsidies, as well as providing them with eco friendly products like green generators.



“Clean Green Nation is an excellent resource and I’m happy to become a part of the team,” says Freeman. “Now people in the area will be able to take advantage of a wealth of information and other resources to help them live more eco friendly lifestyles. I think it will motivate them to live more sustainable lifestyles”



Freeman’s key objective at Clean Green Nation will to offer green energy solutions to area residents. This includes news, information and products, like a programmable thermostat, which people can take advantage of to live a more eco friendly lifestyle. All of this and more will be available by working with Freeman.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Green, renewable energy doesn’t have to be something of the future, but rather something that we can begin to utilize now," Freeman says. "There are a lot of misconceptions about green energy and just how available it is. I think that the more people are exposed to it and the more literature they’re given, the easier it will be for many people to start living consciously in a sustainable manner. I hope to be that guiding light for people who are looking to live greener.”



Freeman will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://marrellf.cleangreennation.com.