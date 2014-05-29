Claror Skin Care Has Launched a Revolutionary Acne Treatment That Guarantees to Destroy Acne

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Claror Acne Treatment is the premier acne treatment because it contains a uique two point five percent benzoyl peroxide solution. It is clinically proven by many doctors to kill the P.acne bacteria. They are so confident that it eliminates acne, the product comes with a thirty-day money back guarantee.



Doctors have tried and tested Claror S1. They have shown that it can be used to get rid of acne in just thirty days. The bacteria that causes acne is instantly destroyed and does not become resistant to the medicine. This continues to be effective over time.



There is not a more effective or higher quality acne treatment that can be found on the market. The product is manufactured in an FDA approved laboratory, in the USA.



Excessive oiliness, whiteheads, and blackheads are completely eliminated. In addition, the treatment is mainly suitable for the back and neck. It comes in a large 8oz tube that lasts for two months. Claror’s goal is for people to feel better, look better and to achieve an improved quality of life.



The acne treatment is also proven to cause less irritation compared to conventional BPO. The gel comes in a smooth and silky texture. The skin absorbs it easily because it is light.



The skin is not left dry and red, and this makes it a very valuable treatment. Claror S1 is highly recommended because of its effectiveness and proven properties .



It is expected that the launch of the revolutionized acne treatment will help people get rid of acne as it becomes part of their essential skin care for a more beautiful, cleaner and oil free skin.



About Claror Skincare

Claror Skincare is a trusted company that is situated in 3422 SW 15 Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 and is offering its revolutionized acne treatment to people interested in getting rid of acne. They are a skincare company that was formed in early 2014 with the intention of helping people with any skin problems. Clarors’ ethos is to create the highest quality products at affordable prices



If you are interested to know more about Claror Skin Care or the product, feel free to visit http://www.amazon.com/Claror-Acne-Treatment-Guarantee-Alternative/dp/B00HW7OVCC/ref=sr_1_9?ie=UTF8&qid=1399581839&sr=8-9&keywords=benzoyl+peroxide+2.5



Company: Claror Skin Care

Contact: James Lum

Address: 3422 SW 15 Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Website: http://www.amazon.com/Claror-Acne-Treatment-Guarantee-Alternative/dp/B00HW7OVCC/ref=sr_1_9?ie=UTF8&qid=1399581839&sr=8-9&keywords=benzoyl+peroxide+2.5

Contact No.

Email: support@clarorskincare.com