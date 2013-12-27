Clary Co. Offering Swingline LM12-30 Micro Cut Level 4 Shredder for $1,875

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Grab the best deal on Swinline LM12-30 Micro Cut Level 4 Shredder at Clary Co. The leading supplier is giving a discount of $594 on the product. While the original price of the shredder is $2,469, it is being offered for $1,875.



Talking more about the shredder, one of the executives at Clary Co. said, "The LM12-30 shredder is made to shred sensitive documents. It comes with a micro cut cutter and a separate slot for documents and CD/DVDs. The shredder can quietly shred up to 14 sheets simultaneously. The shredder is ideal to be used in offices as it can shred credit cards, paper documents, paper clips, CD/DVDs etc.



Office shredders find an extensive usage as they can shred anything from intellectual property to company tenders and fiscal records. The Swingline shredder offered by Clary Co. comes with a lifetime warranty on cutters and 2 years on machine.



"The eco friendly shredder offers jam free shredding. It has self clean and self oil characteristics and a huge bin of 30 gallons. The product is ranked level 4 secured & is ideal to be used as a departmental or industrial shredder," further told the executive.



Clary Co. is a subsidiary of Clary Business Machines. It was established in 1954. The company has been providing an extensive range of office solutions to corporate, government institutions, healthcare, education, and other organizations. All the products offered by Clary Co. are affordably priced and procured from leading manufactures. Click here to view the presentation tools offered by the company.



About Clary Co

Clary Co. is a leading provider of innovative and efficient office solutions that help in improving workplace performance as well as productivity. The store provides a specialized line of ID card printers, presentation tools, and paper shredders. It often comes up with discount offers & deals on the products and ensures that the buyers get secure & flexible payment options when making a purchase. To browse for more information, visit the website of Clary Co.



Contact Information

Clary Co.

6224 Ferris Square Suite C, CA 92121

Phone: (800) 992-5279

Fax: (858) 552-0910

Website: http://www.claryco.com/