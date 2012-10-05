Class of 2014 Possession Receiver Tyler Britner Performs on and off the Field

Winterville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Tyler Britner is a humble player. He is not one to draw attention to his accomplishments on the field. He would be considered by many to be a “blue collar” type player. He goes out on the field and does his job.



His job is catching the football. Britner is a wide receiver for South Central High School (Winterville, NC) and he does his job very well. He is a member of the Class of 2014.



Britner is not going to put up gaudy numbers like some receivers but his route running is on par with any receiver out there. He reminds one of a young Wes Welker. He has an uncanny ability to get separation from the defensive back and give his quarterback a solid target. He can catch the ball in traffic, take a hit and keep possession.



Tyler has one priceless quality that cannot be taught: fearlessness. He is not afraid to go across the middle and take a hit. His fearlessness is what makes him the perfect possession receiver. If you need three yards for a first down, call Britner’s number and he will move the chains.



The kid has great hands and amazing concentration. If the ball is thrown anywhere near him, he is going to catch it. Britner continually makes the tough sideline catches. It’s those types of catches that allow teams to convert third downs into first downs and move the ball downfield.



Watching game tape of Tyler one sees a player with solid fundamentals. His routes are crisp, he battles for each ball and never gives up on a play, his hands are solid and he catches the ball in front of him, and he catches the ball in stride. The kid is an all-around football player.



Tyler is also a leader off the field as well. He is what you call a real “character guy.” He treats the game, his coaches and his fellow players with respect. He cares just as much about the “student” part of student-athlete as he does the athlete part. Currently, he is carrying a 4.19 GPA and is one of those players that lead by example. He is the type of player that every coach loves to have on their team.



Surely, with his arsenal of skills and his unmatched work ethic, Britner will contribute to the success of any team. No matter where Tyler Britner plays at the collegiate level, he will certainly achieve great success on and off the field. He is the type of student-athlete that any institution would be proud to have on their campus.



See Tyler Britner’s current stats, highlight videos and photos at http://new.berecruited.com/athletes/1684004



About Michael W. McKay

I'm a freelance sports writer. My skills include writing and editing copy for both print and online media outlets. I'm passionate about most sports but specialize mainly in high school sports - including football, baseball and basketball.



Michael W. McKay

Freelance Sports Writer

MikeWMckay@gmail.com

Winterville, NC 28590