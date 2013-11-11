Classca Offers Free Classified Ads in Canada for Individuals to Make Public Listings

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- There is nothing more frustrating when looking on Ebay or Amazon than discovering the supplier who offers an affordable item is in fact based in China and the postage costs more than the piece. Equally, import duties from nearby countries can be prohibitive. In Canada, Classca.com has launched a new service that allows individuals to place classified ads on anything they like, completely free of charge. This allows individuals to search only for providers within their own country, and arrange the sale and delivery of items nationally rather than globally.



The website already has everything from clothing to pets to scrap car removal services, and is a great way for individuals to discover bargains not found anywhere else. Every listing comes with the option to upload high quality imagery, fill out a product description and give either a price, estimate or invite readers to make an offer.



The flexibility of this new format allows for individuals to buy and sell shoes as easily as cars, and post absolutely anything they wish to sell on to a new owner without worrying about site relevancy. Equally, buyers can search the classifieds in Canada to find whatever they are looking for.



A spokesperson for Classca explained, “The great thing about our service is that it is so open ended. Individuals looking for something used might find something just as cheap that has been originally made by a new designer, or choose a new sale item from a retailer that has listed. Our service offers a complete freedom as to who is allowed to list things, which maximizes customer choice. In order to prevent confusion, we have created an accurate search engine and tagging system to ensure only relevant results show up. There’s no reason not to give it a try.”



About Classca

Classca.com is a free Canadian classified ads website for autos, jobs, home, computer and everything else. Individuals based in Canada can place their advertisement for free on the internet to attract nationwide buyers. Unlike many other classified ads websites, Classca.com is 100% free to use. It is free to post an ad, free to browse listings and free to contact sellers. For more information, please visit: http://www.classca.com