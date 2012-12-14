Classen Family Dentistry of Oklahoma City, OK Now Offering Emergency Services

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Classen Family Dentistry is happy to announce that they now offer emergency dentistry to Oklahoma City, OK residents. Classen Family Dentistry provides a wide variety of dental care services to families and individuals.



Dental emergencies such as a chipped tooth, abscess or toothache can happen to anyone at any time. In the case of a dental emergency, Oklahoma City residents need to know who to contact and what to do. Now, Classen Family Dentistry welcomes anyone in need of urgent dental care to the office Monday through Thursday. Everyone can learn more about their emergency services at http://classenfamilydentistry.com/emergency-dental-care/. “Unlike some dental practices, we don’t overbook our schedule, which allows us to accommodate dental emergencies when patients need that quality attention,” said Dr. Tim Kirby, DDS of Classen Family Dentistry.



When an emergency dental situation arises, Dr. Kriby advises patients to call the office to explain the nature of the emergency whenever possible so that he and his professional staff can prepare for their arrival. Classen Family Dentistry’s expert and friendly staff will greet the emergency patient at the office, make an initial diagnosis and determine what can be addressed immediately as well as what needs to be done in future visits. “It’s our mission to do everything in our power to address each emergency with quality care and make sure that every patient leaves with good information on how we will fix the problem permanently,” said Dr. Kirby.



Classen Family Dentistry provides a wide variety of dental care services to the entire family as well as individual patients. Everything from dental exams, X-rays, cleanings and Invisalign orthodontics, to fillings, crowns, implants and periodontal disease treatment are just a few of the many procedures and conditions that they can expertly treat. Dr. Kirby and his helpful staff are happy to assist each patient and family in building a lifetime treatment plan that ensures good oral health.



Dr. Kirby strives to stay current in his field and to employ the latest technologies that he feels will be beneficial to his patients. One of his recent acquisitions is the MagnaVu, which is a unit that acts as both a microscope and video camera. This unit allows Dr. Kirby to perform Magnified Video Dentistry wherein he can magnify the tooth up to 23X on a monitor, which allows him to see detail that almost all other dentists in Oklahoma do not see. This technology helps facilitate very high quality dental treatment and also take photos to show patients their teeth and answer any questions.



New patients can learn about the many services offered by Classen Family Dentistry on their website’s media page where they can take a virtual tour of their office. Website visitors can also view videos of patient procedures and browse through photos from some of their recent cosmetic, orthodontic and general dentistry cases. For more information, please visit http://classenfamilydentistry.com/



About Classen Family Dentistry

Classen Family Dentistry provides dental care services that will keep each patient’s mouth healthy and looking great. They offer a full range of dental services for the entire family. Dr. Tim Kirby and his professional and experienced staff provide a comfortable, friendly and caring environment where they utilize the latest technology to ensure good dental health.



Classen Family Dentistry

3701 North Classen Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK 73118

405-236-4755