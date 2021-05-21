Classic Car Museum Opens in South Florida

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- The Dauers, from Coral Springs, FL, are the proud owners of this South Florida gem. The museum is 30,000-square-feet located in an industrial building to the west of Hiatus Road. It houses 70 fully restored classic cars.



The museum was previously invitation-only, hosting many fundraisers and charitable events. Through the years, they have raised millions for organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County and the American Heart Association. The family still hosts these events but has since decided to allow the public into the incredible space. Joanne Dauer, museum curator and owner, says, "We wanted to share it with other people. What better than to show it and learn about the nation's history."



Each car is in mint condition and authentic to how they were originally manufactured to stay true to the vehicle's history. Collections include limited quantity and original issued cars Cadillacs such as the 1953 Cadillac Eldorado, the 1953 original Buick Skylark, and 1953 Oldsmobile Fiesta. The museum even includes a 1906 Cadillac delivery truck with original kerosene highlights.



The family has taken great care to preserve the details and history behind each vehicle, each coming with its own story to tell.



You can visit the Dauer Museum of Classic Cars at 10801 NW 50th St. in Sunrise, FL, from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm, and at night and on weekends by appointment. Admission is $12.50, and admission for military and first responders is free.



South Florida has many things to offer - sand, sun, and a never-ending list of sights like the Dauer Museum of Classic Cars. If you're thinking about heading to the beach for your next vacation, call us at 786.558.5196 for more information on South Florida vacation rentals and Coconut Grove vacation rentals.