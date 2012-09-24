Classic Clawfoot Tubs Offers Bathroom Renovation Ideas to Increase the Value of Your Home

Granite Bay, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- While renovating your bathrooms can add value to a house, according to CNN Money, adding a well-equipped, luxurious bathroom in the right spot of the home can actually boost your home's value by up to 20%. With this in mind, Classic Clawfoot Tubs has created an online retail spot to help homeowners with their renovating task. Says owner Eli Fry, "Few things increase the resale value of your home like the alluring atmosphere of a stylish and relaxing bathroom retreat. Your bathroom space can become a haven of style, artistic craftsmanship, or historic ambiance."



The popularity of home renovation television shows has brought out the interior decorator in many these days, as they decide to stay in their homes rather than selling. Any look that catches the eye is possible. According to Fry, "You can design your bathroom to be authentically vintage, or modern and elegant. You may even choose the unique style of a copper bathtub, the old fashioned appeal of a clawfoot tub, or the clean modern look of a pedestal tub. In addition to claw tubs and freestanding bathtubs, there are also a large selection of vessel sinks, shower enclosures, vanities, supply lines, and drains to help complete your bathroom remodel."



In today's modern homes, there are typically multiple bathrooms, so when considering the bathroom remodeling project, a decorator or homeowner must think of adding not only functionality, but beauty to the space. Fry encourages the use of acrylic clawfoot tubs or cast iron clawfoot bathtubs to achieve that beauty in a home, adding, "There are many reasons why our tubs are the choice to go with. First of all, we use quality materials in the construction of our bathtubs. This ensures you will continue to be happy with your purchase for years to come. Second, we take pride in the quality of our craftsmanship. When we buff our tubs, we take care in making sure it's consistent, uniform, and visually appealing. Lastly, we produce some of the most appealing, and graceful body shapes and claw foot designs to ensure that your tub is eye-catching and impressive to your home visitors."



Fry adds that the tubs from his Internet business are less expensive than most brick and mortar stores, saying, "We're able to offer our low prices because of two main reasons. We have great relationships with our suppliers and manufacturers. They give us low prices, and in exchange we send them some good sales volume. Secondly, we have taken great efforts to ensure our operation runs as efficiently as possible with low overhead. We do not operate an expensive storefront, so we can pass more of our savings on to you."



About Classic Clawfoot Tubs

Classic Clawfoot Tubs helps customers create the bathroom of their dreams. They specialize in vintage reproduction clawfoot bathtubs, antique faucets, fixtures, bathroom vanities, as well as the bathtub plumbing and hardware to go with it.