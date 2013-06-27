Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Le Tour de France 2013 will start on 29th, this Saturday, and the new routines will make this classic competition more interesting meanwhile attract more watchers. This is the first time that the Tour de France chooses Corsica Island (La Corse), where Napoleon was born, as the Grand départ, and also the first time to pass by Triumphal Arch. Meanwhile, the riders will also have a chance to take a look at the night scene of the famous tourist resort, the Champs Élysée.



The Tour de France is a feast for all the bicycle riders, and this annual competition always attracts thousands of riders and millions of watchers. As one of the three major tours in the world, the Tour de France seems to be more famous than the others, GIRO and Tour of Spain. All the riders are eager to take part in this competition. Mark Cavendish said, “There’s a chance for me to wear the yellow jersey. And for all the other sprinters it’s a first opportunity for a sprinter to wear the yellow jersey since the 1960s. So it’s going to be all guns blazing there. It’s going to be exciting and hopefully I can wear that jersey.” The words show Cavendish’s confidence and also show the rider’s desire to participate in this race.



Although the Tour de France is the oldest bicycle competition in the world, it keeps up with date, and this may be one of the reasons why the Tour de France can attract so many people. Many riders will join in the competition of the yellow jersey. For example, Alberto Contador, Andy Schleck, Christopher Froome and Mark Cavendish will all take part in the competition and their teams all want to get good achievements in the Tour de France 2013.



Le Tour de France 2013 sets up 21 stages, including 7 flat stages, 5 hilly stages, 6 mountain stages with 4 summit finished, 2 individual time trial stages, 1 team time trial stage, and 2 rest days (Though called rest days, the riders won’t rest at all, what they do are only having a sleep with their iPhones playing the songs transferred from computer and joining in the daily trainings). The team time trial stage comes back to Tour de France after 11years. The distance of individual time trial stages are shorten to 65 kilometers. The mountain stages may have influence on the ownership of the yellow jersey in the Tour de France 2013, because the individual time trial is not in the last but one stage which determines the champion. The 18th mountain stage, climbing Alpe D’Huez, will probably be the queen stage of le Tour de France 2013.



Andy Schlek and Alberto Contado, likely to be the most competitors of the champion, all missed 2012 Tour de France, but returned this year. And the teams which these two guys are in, RadioShack-Leopard and Saxo Tinkoff, are both equipped with the best riders they can get. So this Tour de France 2013 will be excellent and you will never want to miss it.