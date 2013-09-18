Classic Cottages Offers the Best UK Glamping Sites

Helston, Cornwall -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Classic Cottages proudly announced that it currently offers some of the best glamping experiences in the West Country, with properties in north Cornwall, Exeter, Somerset, South Devon, Mullion and Lamorna Cove. The glamping areas range from meadows to beach-side locations. The Rivendell Glamping Pods near Bude in north Cornwall, for example, are quirky and yet uniquely comfortable ‘Hobbit-style’ pods that give ‘glampers’ breathtaking views of the Tamar Valley. Moreover, there is also the luxury safari-style tent called Buttercup, located near the beach in Lamorna Cove, which is spacious and luxuriously furnished, with three bedrooms and all the modern amenities. Dogs are welcome here, too.



‘Glamping’ (‘glamorous camping’) is perfect for those who love camping and the outdoors, but would like to avoid having to pitch a tent. Classic Cottages’ 10 glamping sites are meticulously inspected to give tourists the best of both worlds; the thrill and excitement of being in the outdoors, and the modern conveniences such as running water, a fridge, and even a hot shower. Tourists need only to book with Classic Cottages and the company takes care of everything.



As the UK’s leading provider of holiday cottages, Classic Cottages has earned a reputation for quality, excellent service, and meticulous attention to detail in the nearly four decades of its operation. It currently has hundreds of holiday cottages on its books. The exceptional quality of its holiday cottages is achieved through meticulous regular inspection, and everything is checked from the cutlery to the bed linen. The company also makes sure that each client gets the kind of accommodation that exactly fits their requirements. Thanks to this commitment to total client satisfaction, the company has won a number of awards, such as the highly coveted Which? Recommended Provider awards for 2012 and 2013.



About Classic Cottages

Classic Cottages has close to four decades of experience in the business and when it comes to unforgettable holidays in the country, the most demanding people go straight to Classic Cottages for the best, premium selection of hundreds of holiday cottages throughout the UK. For more information about Classic Cottages, visit its website at http://www.classic.co.uk .



For Media Contact:

Classic Cottages Ltd

Leslie House, Lady Street

HELSTON, Cornwall

TR13 8NA UK

Tel: 01326 555555

Fax: 01326 555544

Website: http://www.classic.co.uk