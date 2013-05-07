Classic Homes Amidst Serenity and Nature

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- A walk in the park is not very easy these days owing to the busy lives, tight schedules and most importantly lack of parks around the high rise buildings. Living amidst nature is supposed to be a boon these days. Waking up with beautiful noise of the birds singing only happens when people are on a camping trip. But the new Greenville South Carolina Homes have everything that homeowners look for especially those who want to be under the nature’s umbrella.



Each and every home is intrinsically designed keeping in mind the basic essentials to the lavish prerequisites that a modern American family would need. The homes vary in size starting from 1300 Sq. Ft. and go up to 2000 Sq. Ft. And homeowners can choose the size depending upon their budget. And if they have a special design in mind, they can share their idea of their dream home with the draftsmen at Rosewood Homes. They would design a home or living space according to the exact specifications of the homeowners. In case the customers are not satisfied with the layout or design, they can always ask for a new design.



Cottage homes are the specialty of Greenville South Carolina Homes. One can find vintage style homes right here. However, these homes are designed with the latest accessories and modern equipment in living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and so on. There are many communities here with different parks that are meant for children, adults as well as older citizens. Children have ample space to play while adults can use these parks for a taking long walk. These are just ideal spaces for all generations.



To know more about different communities and cottages log on to the website www.rosewoodcommunities.com



About www.rosewoodcommunities.com

Rosewood Communities, www.rosewoodcommunities.com based at Greenville, South Carolina is a company that deals with buying and selling of homes in Greenville. They have different cottages such as Bluestone Cottages, Woodlands at Walnut Cave, Woodstone Cottages and so on. These cottages are individual spaces for homeowners who prefer privacy and peaceful living. They can enjoy classic style of living while enjoying the modern American lifestyle. Although the plans look similar, homeowners can always choose to personalize them according to their tastes, preferences and their individual family needs.



Media Contact

Laura Simmons

Address: 16W, Mc.Elhaney Road Taylors, SC 29687

Phone Number: 864.630.7253

Email address: lauras@joyrealestate.com

Website URL: http://www.rosewoodcommunities.com