Classic VW Restoration Shop Announces Donation to Shelby Humane Society

Hazel Green, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Airkooled Kustoms, a classic Volkswagen restoration and customization shop in Hazel Green, Alabama, is pleased to announce a donation to Shelby Humane Society. Guests at the annual VW car show, Bugs ‘N Brats, contributed a total of $455 to support this fine charity.



“We are thrilled to partner with Airkooled Kustoms for a second year, an amazing group who really knows how to have a blast while supporting Shelby Humane Society at the same time,” said Sara Shirley, Executive Director of Shelby Humane Society. Shelby Humane Society has provided safe transport for more than 6,000 pets from Shelby County to other states where they are adopted into their forever homes.



The event featured two ways attendees could support the shelter. First was an engine blow with 50/50 raffle. The winner of the 50/50, Bill Wagnon, very kindly donated his portion of the prize money to the Shelter as a matching gift. Second was the opportunity to purchase a chance to win a 6-lap drive around Talladega Super Speedway. This prize was generously donated by Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.



Bugs N Brats is held every year on the third Saturday of October. This family-friendly event draws a larger crowd every year and features vintage Volkswagens, food, the highly-anticipated engine blow, tours of the shop, and the opportunity to meet the Airkooled Kustoms Krew. At this year’s car show, forty Beetles, Karmann Ghias, Campers, Vanagons, Busses, and Single- and Double-Cab Volkswagens participated in the People’s Choice Awards.



About Airkooled Kustoms

Airkooled Kustoms http://www.AirkooledKustoms.com is a world-renowned classic Volkswagen restoration and customization shop located in Hazel Green, Alabama. Founded in 2008 by custom car restoration industry leader, Eric “Spook” LeClair, the shop is known for restoring and customizing vintage Volkswagens.



