Classical Flagstone Slate and Quartzite Tiles Now Available from Wootton Bassett Tile & Stone

Slate and quartzite are fine-grained stones that are formed when layers of shale and clay are subjected to enormous amounts of heat and pressure, with quartzite being formed at higher temperatures. Though slate is usually associated with dull, flat grays, there is nothing dull and flat about these tiles.



The riven texture alone makes for infinite variety, and the stone is often tinged with hues of green, russet, plum, and hazel that will lend character to any room in a house, whether used for flooring or on the walls. Dark hues can be used to create a formal atmosphere, while more colourful stone can be used for relaxed, comfortable spaces. Pronounced riven surfaces are popular for recreating rustic charm, and smooth textures are great for an updated elegant look.



These tiles are made entirely of natural stone, and, as always when it comes to Wootton Bassett Tile & Stone, they come from some of the best quarries in the world. The quality of the tiles is unimpeachable, as clients from all over the world, at any point in the company’s 20-year history, will tell you.



