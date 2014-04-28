ClassicDogBeds Launches 2014's Most Chew Resistant Dog Bed

Netanya, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Classic Dog Beds is the online store that offers the latest designs and innovations. The site is highly popular for the damage resistant dog beds which are offered at an affordable price. It is one of the top leaders in the world when it comes to orthopedic dog beds. It offers different types of beds for dogs and is wrapped up in completely indestructible materials.



One of the toughest dog beds available in the market today is the USA made bed that uses military grade Kevlar thread. This thread is guaranteed to stay intact even in the face of the most aggressive attacks. It also offers one of the most chew resistant dog beds that are ever available in the world. Little or no print has been known to be left behind by even the most determined of the chewers. Multiple experiments have clearly indicated that even the most accomplished among the destructive dogs have not been able to stack up against this revolution of a bed. Each bed at the Classic Dog Beds is made exacting to the high standards of quality and manufacture. With such a high quality of material, it came as no surprise when it was voted as one of the toughest. It has been successfully able to fight off strong dog gnashers. It is made from advanced memory foam which has remained at the top of its game for its quality joint health properties. As a matter of fact, it has been a breakthrough in the industry.



It offers a blissful support and relieves the pressure points in the process. It is also known to provide arthritic relief and helps keep the joints free from any form of pain. This bed carefully moulds to the unique posture of the dogs both young and old. For more information please go to http://classicdogbeds.com/



About classicdogbeds

The web site tries to bring the same sleep science that has help the human beings to help the dogs as well. All products are offered at great discounts.



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David Miller

Netanya, Merkaz

Email: admin@premiumnewsletter4u.com

http://classicdogbeds.com/