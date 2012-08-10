Company Pays Users to Post Auctions and Classified Ads

West Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- ClassifiedandAuctions.com announced today they will pay users to post their classified ads and auctions on their website. ClassifiedandAuctions.com launched earlier this year, announced today they will provide a $100 account credit and 3 tokens to new members who sign-up by September 6, 2012. Account credits and tokens expire one year from receipt, so there is plenty of time before they expires. ClassifiedandAuctions.com offers many of the same benefits and more that Ebay.com offers, but many of the services are free (such as reserve price, reverse auction, free auctions (limited days) and more).



"I used to be an avid ebayer for years, but I never received promotions like the one we're offering, and we're happy to be starting off with this standard, and we hope sellers will see the value in these tough economic times, and become members of ClassifiedandAuctions.com," states ClassifiedandAuctions.com's President and CEO. "These are hard time economically, and we all are trying to save where we can. We want to start out helping our customer through various promotional opportunities and maintain that value and commitment in the future. That’s how we will grow, and it’s a win-win situation."



For more information, please www.classifiedandauctions.com or contact ClassifiedandAuctions.com's Vice President of Public Relations, admin@classifiedandauctions.com.



About ClassifiedandAuctions.com

ClassifiedandAuctions.com provides online auctions and online classified ad posting services.