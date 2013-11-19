Classrooms Use Media Hotspot for Course Material

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Microspace Communications has begun to bridge the gap between tablet devices and teaching strategies in classrooms and campuses across the country. The Media Hotspot promotes classroom learning through the use of wireless networks that directly connect students with their curriculum through devices they are familiar with.



Teaching large groups of students often involves large scale assignment tracking and active participation, which can be difficult to manage without the help of a teacher’s assistant or aid. With the Media Hotspot, teachers and professors alike are able to better connect with their students. Digital grading platforms can help teachers perform at a higher level while organizing assignments and accurately tracking grades.



Greg Hurt, the VP of Microspace commented with: “Tablet devices are rapidly replacing text books by changing practice problems from boring questions into an interactive graph with manipulative inputs. Connecting students to an engaging network can produce better results than traditional methods of teaching, and a teacher’s responsibility is to progress the education of their students.”



Microspace Communications is also dedicated to ensuring that students remain accountable for the grades they earn, which is why the Media Hotspot can be used in combination with software packages to verify a student’s identity. Once an exam is submitted, the professor can instantly access the material and even withhold answer keys from view until the last test is turned in.



About Microspace

Microspace is an innovative broadband solutions company, providing reliable, cost-effective and long-term multicast delivery platforms to Fortune 500 and small companies throughout the world since 1988. They are a pioneer in the industry, establishing and merging various concepts, including digital signage, digital cinema and multimedia entertainment. To learn more about Microspace and their broadcasting services, call them at 919-850-4500 or visit their website at http://www.microspace.com