Clay Coated Paperboard Market Is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Due to the increasing awareness of the eco-friendly packaging the market of clay coated paperboard is growing significantly. A clay coated paperboard is a thick paper material with clay coated on its surface. The clay coated paperboard is gaining immense market attention owing to it numerous benefits stiffness, calliper, durability and smooth surface for printing and customization. Out of these advantages, the major benefit is that the clay coated paperboards are recyclable as it consists of paper pulp. Unlike plastic packaging, it does not pose a threat to the environment. Also, these clay coated paperboards act as a good barrier of moisture and thus, many food companies are using the clay coated paperboards in packaging of foods such as pet food, bakery items, cereal and others. Therefore, the clay coated paperboards are an ideal packaging solution and in turn, manufacturers have a lucrative market to dive in.



Clay coated paperboard market- Market dynamics



The clay coated paperboard is also known as CCNB (Clay Coated News Back) is a 100% made up of used paper waste of newspaper and kraft paper. The waste paper used is collected from paper manufacturing and converting plants as well as post-consumer sources. This clay coated paperboard is ideal for packaging of dry fruits, cookies, cereals and cake mixes, facial tissues, napkins etc.



The market of clay coated paperboards are witnessing a trend of catchy packaging and printing with the logos or the designs, which are setting a strong advertising and branding for many giant food & personal care products manufacturing companies to differentiate from the competitors on the store shelf. The other advantage that the clay coated paperboard provides is convenience, ease of use and transport, because of its lightweight. This has increased the popularity of the clay coated paperboard for the packaging purposes. Also, the presence of a key ingredient in the clay coated paperboard is kaolin clay. Kaolin is the most extensively used mineral for the filling and coating of paper as it improves paper appearance by giving gloss, brightness, opacity, smoothness and gives ideal surface for printability. The other driving factors that are associated with the clay coated paperboard market are extended shelf life of the products, marketing, eco-friendliness and rapidly growing e-commerce businesses. As the paper segment is already flourishing which will also add up to the growth of the clay coated paperboard in the market.



Clay coated paperboard market- Market segmentation



By end user industry, the clay coated paperboard market is segmented as follows-



Beauty & personal care

Soaps

Detergent

Consumer goods

Light bulb packaging

Paper goods packaging

Facial tissues

Food industry

Pet food

Confectionery items

Cereal carton

Dry fruit stuff



Clay coated paperboard market- Regional Outlook



The leading region for the clay coated paperboard is North America as the clay coated paperboards market can be attributed to the growth in food and personal care industries in the region. The easy availability of raw materials and labours will drive the market of clay coated paperboard in Asia Pacific. Also, Europe is other significant region of the clay coated paperboards which is prevailing green guidelines for the usage of eco-friendly products.



Clay coated paperboard market- Competitors



The different competitors in the clay coated paperboard market are as follows-



WestRock Company

Paper Works Industries

Smurfit Kappa

Shanghai Custom Packaging Co., Ltd.

nternational Paper

Strathcona Paper LP

Stora Enso Oyj

Trim-Pac, Inc.

Graphic Packaging International

Multi Packaging Solutions

Zumbiel Packaging

Pacific Paper

CLONDALKIN GROUP

White Pigeon Paper Company

Paperworks

Greif, Inc

Spartan Paperboard



