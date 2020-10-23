Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Clay Product And Refractory Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global clay product and refractory market is expected to decline from $159.9 billion in 2019 to $137.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -14%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $165.5 billion in 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Dal-Tile; Gerber Plumbing Fixtures; RHI AG; Vesuvius; Kyocera.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global clay product and refractory market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global clay product and refractory market. Africa was the smallest region in the global clay product and refractory market.



Hollow clay bricks are replacing solid bricks because they are lighter, strong & durable, cost effective and eco-friendly. Hollow brick is manufactured using waste materials or natural substitutes and formed by placing moist clay in a mold. It acts as thermal and sound insulators due to the air present in the hollow area and also makes plumbing and other electrical drilling activities easier resulting in low labor cost. Major companies offering hallow clay bricks include MRF Bricks, Summit Brick Company and Apollo Brick.



The clay product and refractory market consists of sales of clay product and refractory products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) engaged in shaping, molding, glazing, and firing pottery, ceramics, plumbing fixtures, and electrical supplies made entirely or partly of clay or other ceramic materials, refractories, non-clay refractories, ceramic tiles, bricks, and other structural clay building materials. Clay is procured from mining or quarrying companies, loaded by truck or front-end loader into a primary crusher, transferred to grinding mills, and further processed using grinding, mixing, cutting, shaping, and honing. Refractory materials are heated and then formed into bricks or other shapes for use in industrial applications. Equipment and tools used in clay product manufacturing include crushers, grinders, wire cutters, high-pressure cylinders, rollers, dryers, and burners. Clay products find applications in the construction, steel making, cosmetics, and food industry.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the Clay Product And Refractory market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc.



This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Clay Product And Refractory market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2030.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Clay Product And Refractory in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Clay Product And Refractory market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Clay Product And Refractory market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Clay Product And Refractory on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Clay Product And Refractory Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Clay Product And Refractory Market.



