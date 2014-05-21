Clayburn Dental Will Host Dentistry from the Heart - Providing 75 People with Free Dental Care on Friday June 20th

Abbotsford, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The staff at Clayburn Dental, wish to announce that their dental practice is offering a day of free dentistry whereby they will provide free fillings, extractions, or cleanings to at least the first 75 patients seen on Friday June 20th. Mr. Stephen Wall would be pleased to meet with any interested parties in person to provide more details on this event in the hope that those in need might be made aware of this unique service and how it now represents an international outreach.



The staff at Clayburn Dental will host their first free annual Dentistry From The Heart (DFTH) event – providing a free day of dental care to more than 75 residents on Friday June 20, 2014.



The line will begin as early as 5pm the night before, with hundreds prepared to camp out in order to receive free services.



In 2001, Dentistry From The Heart started with New Port Richey dentist Dr. Vincent Monticciolo as a way of giving back to the community and provide aid to the growing number of North Americans without dental insurance. Since its inception, Dentistry From The Heart has grown to include over 200 annual events nationwide and provided more than 45,000 people with free dental care services.



“It all comes down to wanting to provide something greater to my community,” said Dr. Brad McDonald. “The services provided by Dentistry From The Heart helps more than just a patients teeth, it gives them a renewed reason to smile.”



The media is invited to join the hundreds of volunteers, patients and Clayburn Dental on Friday June 20th to spread free smiles across Abbotsford through Dentistry From The Heart located at 400-3033 Immel St. Abbotsford, BC V2S 6S2. For more information please visit http://www.clayburndental.com/free-dentist-in-abbotsford/



About Dentistry From The Heart

Dentistry From The Heart is a registered non-profit organization that provides free dental work for those in need. In the past nine years, Dentistry From The Heart events have contributed more than $8 million in free dentistry and helped more than 45,000 patients across the country. For more information, visit www.dentistryfromtheheart.org



Contact: Stephen Wall

Phone: 1-604-755-1145

ABBOTSFORD, BC

Email: swall@clayburndental.com