Join Clay's Story of How Prophecy Shaped His Destiny

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2022 -- Join us this week as our Soul Doc, Dr. K, hosts the outrageously entertaining founder of the Reawaken America Tour, Clay Clark! In our interview Clay plays a recording of the prophetic words sent forth by a leading prophet of America, Kim Clement. Fitting his life to a detail, and almost simultaneously receiving calls from our national leader to join a growing movement, Clay was inspired to take his business gifting and move forward with the power of God in his sails.



This truly is an amazing story of how an everyday business guy answers a calling to take on the real-life version of Dr. Evil. If you don't know who that means, or what this person stands for, then tune in, as the topics will certainly not disappoint.



Catch the Final Three Reawaken America Tours! Tickets available at https://www.thrivetimeshow.com https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4040/the-soul-connection



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.