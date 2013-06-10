Clay's Rules: Author Missy Harper Saddles Up a Sweet, Sexy and Exhilarating New Novel

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- While authors are often the subject of novels themselves, few wordsmith protagonists are quite as evocative and compelling as Abbra Truelove. As the leading lady in Missy Harper’s wild-riding new novel, Truelove’s exploits and secrets await all readers who are chomping at the bit for a true literary adventure.



‘Clay’s Rules’ prove that some personalities are too exuberant not to love.



Synopsis:



Arriving in Montana only to find she's been lost in a poker game does little to calm Abbra's fears about spending two entire weeks with a bunch of cowboys! Romance author, Abbra Truelove, has found herself in quite the predicament. Her publisher has offered a promotion no fan can resist, one that will intentionally thrust Abbra back into rural life while she researches her new novel. As if to add insult to injury, this insane promotion requires that Abbra be a house guest of the winning fan!



After one too many experiences with rough and rowdy cowboys, Abbra is less than thrilled to say the least. Clay Benson, son of Abbra's number one fan and loser of last nights poker game, begrudgingly shows up to collect his house guest expecting to find an older, overweight, unattractive city slicker that talks too much. What he finds is a shapely, gorgeous woman with a sweet side, a stubborn streak and a past full of secrets. After Abbra steals a horse, is involved in both a shoot out and a fist fight, then goes on to show some fancy footwork after an incident with a faulty bottle of baby oil, Clay finds it necessary to impose a list of rules to keep her safe, sparking a fire and a fight he never expected.



When her ex-husband shows up, Clay faces losing the woman he now realizes he can't live without and discovers Abbra needs protection from more than just her past.



As the author explains, her narrative is deliberately powerful and evocative.



“Just like any true rural adventure, quite literally anything could happen next. Readers will find themselves screaming in outrage, crying at the book’s tenderness and then eager to kick some tail as they cheer on Abbra and Clay’s accelerating romance,” says Harper.



Continuing, “It’s truly entertaining and unique. Authors have a reputation for being somewhat eccentric, unpredictable and sassy; Abbra proves that all of these stereotypes are true as she offers jaw-dropping surprises in abundance.”



Regarding the baby oil, reader may just wish to keep a bottle handy.



“I can’t say too much, but those without a bottle in the house may find themselves suddenly stalling further reading as they rush out to buy one. Let’s just say it’s a piece of literature you won’t be forgetting any time soon!” she adds.



Due to the book’s increasing popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Clay’s Rules’ is available now: http://amzn.to/19CKTkU



About the author, in her own words:

I've enjoyed being a life-long resident of Louisiana, despite the hurricanes and humidity, but have always been fascinated with the state of Montana. I've never had the pleasure of actually visiting there, but it is on my bucket list. However, so is visiting Scotland. Ah, my ever growing bucket list of things to do and places to see. I'm thinking both of these items will have to wait until my days as a soccer mom are over. Until my happy travels can begin, I'll remain in Baton Rouge with my fabulous husband, David, our three teenagers, (pray for me), and one incredibly demanding cat named, George, (No, I'm serious, pray for me) I'll continue to give the characters in my head a voice while driving our kids to and from school, soccer, softball, cheerleading, tutoring . . . you get the picture.



Having said this, you should not find it strange to encounter a sports reference during a love scene or a 'because I said so' during an argument between characters. Those things tend to happen when you're writing a love scene or an intense exchange while cheering on your kid's team. Please do forgive my multitasking downfalls and feel free to share in a little giggle when it occurs.