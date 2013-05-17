Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- The relative low cost and its abundance is prompting many countries to take advantage of coal as the major source for power generation in the coming years. However, the increasing fear of global warming and the impact of coal on our environment and on human health have led to calls for coal to be replaced by cleaner energy sources. These factors, together, are giving rise to the development of clean coal technology that aims to reduce the release of harmful by-products after combustion of coal. The clean coal technology market (http://www.researchmoz.us/clean-coal-technology-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html) is expected to witness substantial growth over the next decade as many governments and private companies are investing in this growing market. Continuously growing demand for power, competitive position of coal, and the prospect of lower emissions from next generation technologies are boosting the market for clean coal.



The coal market is likely to be influenced by technological innovations, environmental regulations, and other important factors that are changing industry dynamics.



Clean coal technologies are expected to improve environmental performance of coal power generation and remain an attractive fuel option in future. A number of clean coal technologies have been developed that increases efficiency of coal power plants and reduces emissions to meet the increasing challenges.



This research report analyzes the global market for clean coal technology providing the overview and market figures. This report also analyzes the industry growth rate¸ current trends in industry, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in clean coal technology market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players. It provides a detailed review of micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with value chain analysis.



The major geographies studied under this research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are Acorn Energy Incorporated, ADA-ES Incorporated, Alstom Power, Arch Coal Incorporated, American Electric Power, China Huaneng Group, CO2 Solution Incorporated, ConocoPhillips, Foster Wheeler AG, General Electric, Halliburton Company, Peabody Energy Corporation, Praxiar Incorporated, Siemens AG, Schlumberger Ltd., and others.



