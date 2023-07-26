NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Clean Energy Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Clean Energy market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are KiOr. Inc. (United States), Elevance (United States), ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), MEIL (India), Godawari Power & Ispat Limited (India), Abengoa (Spain), Amyris, Inc. (United States), ClearFuels Technology, Inc. (United States), Sapphire Engry, Inc. (United States), Solazyme (United States), Solena Fuels (United States), RioglassSolar, Inc. (United States), ZKTeco (India).



Clean energy sources help in bringing out cleaner and healthier air and water. Clean energy is dependent on imported energy and includes renewable energy source such as solar power, wind power, hydropower, and biomass generation. Moreover, generating electricity from clean renewable sources increases the opportunities to displace costly polluting oil and gasoline. Further, increasing awareness of carbon emission and its contribution to climate change has influenced the adoption of clean energy sources over non-renewable energy sources.



The United States Department of Energy (DoE) is supporting the development of 50 GW power by 2050. Efforts by the DoE will include increasing power generation capacity, upgrading of existing plants, adding power at the existing dams and canals, and installation of new storage capacities.



Opportunities:

- Policies like Carbon Price or Cap, Stronger Energy Efficiency Standards Leading to Increased Funding for Clean Energy R&D and Infrastructure Investments



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Consumption of Biofuels and Other Nonhydroelectric Renewable Energy Sources

- The Advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Microgrid Controllers



Market Drivers

- Rising Adoption of Solar Power in Developed Countries

- Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources due to the Government Initiatives to achieve Carbon Emission Reduction Goals

- Growing Demand due to Heavy Industrialization and Commercial Activities



Challenges:

- Limited Availability of Fossil Fuel on the Earth is Posing a Challenge for the Market



Analysis by Type (Solar Photovoltaic, Liquid Biofuels, Hydropower, Wind Energy, Biogas, Geothermal Energy), Application (Residential, Commercial, Transportation, Power Industry, Industrial, Other), Energy Source (Hydroelectric Power, Wind Power Energy, Bioenergy, Solar Energy, Geothermal Energy)



The regional analysis of Global Clean Energy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



