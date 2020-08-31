Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Global Clean Energy Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Clean Energy Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kior, Elevance, ACWA Power, MEIL, Godawari, Abengoa, Amyris, ClearFuels, Sapphire Engry, Solazyme, Solena Fuels, RioglassSolar, ZKTeco, Acciona, ACSCobra, Sener, TSK, Brightsource, GE & SolarReserve.



Market Definition:

Clean energy sources help in bringing out cleaner and healthier air and water. Clean energy is dependent on imported energy and includes renewable energy source such as solar power, wind power, hydropower, and biomass generation. Moreover, generating electricity from clean renewable sources increases the opportunities to displace costly polluting oil and gasoline. Further, increasing awareness of carbon emission and its contribution to climate change has influenced the adoption of clean energy sources over non-renewable energy sources.



Trending Factors of Clean Energy Market

The Advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Microgrid Controllers

Increasing Consumption of Biofuels and Other Nonhydroelectric Renewable Energy Sources



Drivers that May Set Growth Pattern of Clean Energy Market

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy Sources due to the Government Initiatives to achieve Carbon Emission Reduction Goals

Growing Demand due to Heavy Industrialization and Commercial Activities

Rising Adoption of Solar Power in Developed Countries



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Clean Energy market are shown below:



The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Solar Photovoltaic, Liquid Biofuels, Hydropower, Wind Energy, Biogas & Geothermal Energy



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Residential, Commercial, Transportation, Power Industry, Industiral & Others



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Kior, Elevance, ACWA Power, MEIL, Godawari, Abengoa, Amyris, ClearFuels, Sapphire Engry, Solazyme, Solena Fuels, RioglassSolar, ZKTeco, Acciona, ACSCobra, Sener, TSK, Brightsource, GE & SolarReserve



If opting for the Global version of Clean Energy Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Clean Energy market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Clean Energy near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Clean Energy market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



