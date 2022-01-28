Clean Energy Partnership Formed to Assist Planning Logistics Fleet Electrification

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Fleet electrification is a key goal that could make it easier for sustainability targets to be met. However, there are many obstacles in the way of this, including a lack of information and resources to make it happen. Now, Catalyze and Microgrid Labs are joining forces to combine software and clean energy transitions to help make it easier for fleets across the US to integrate electrification. Working with fleet owners across the country, the clean energy partnership will provide help and support with all aspects of the clean energy process, including financing, implementation and operations. This approach is designed to help businesses and communities to find some clarity on all areas of the transition, including electrical vehicle loads and routes, as well as electrical costs. Forecasts indicate that the global light-duty electric fleet is going to increase from 1% to 31% by 2050 and number more than 670 million vehicles so this is a market with a lot of potential.



DSJ Global is a logistics planning recruiter with varied expertise that enables it to support hiring for teams focused on expansion and growth, whether that is into electrified fleets or other innovative fields. The firm's focus is on logistics roles and the team also has a wealth of experience in providing hiring insights and resources when it comes to procurement, supply chain and technical operations jobs. As a logistics planning recruiter with a long history in the USA, the firm has been able to establish a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as key contacts with hiring managers all over the country. It is an obvious first choice for businesses focused on evolution - into areas such as fleet electrification, for example - as well as talented people keen to take career-defining next steps. DSJ Global is able to cater to a wide range of hiring needs thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions.



With a reach that extends to many locations across the USA, DSJ Global is a logistics planning recruiter with extensive resources. Its network includes many major hubs nationwide, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the team in the USA is also integrated into a worldwide workforce of 1,000+, which adds a unique global perspective. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The flexible and insightful approach that is offered at DSJ Global is the result of heavy investment in internal teams. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure that standards remain high at all times. There are currently many different roles available with the firm today, including Continuous Improvement Manager and Maintenance Supervisor.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



To find out more about logistics planning recruiter visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.