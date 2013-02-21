Clean Fast Pressure Cleaning Holds Court

Robina, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Gold Local family business Clean Fast Pressure Cleaning, have announced that they are extending their services to commercial and private tennis courts.



Already well known for their efficient removal of graffiti throughout public areas, Clean Fast Pressure Cleaning want to enable tennis players to concentrate more on their game and less about the condition of the courts they play on.



By providing a professional and affordable service that leaves a lasting impression, tennis associations and private owners alike will feel as if they are playing centre court at the Wimbledon championships.



Using only non-toxic and biodegradable chemicals, Clean Fast Pressure Cleaning are ensuring that not only are the tennis facilities being cleaned and restored but making it perfectly safe for players, particularly children at coaching clinics.



“We cover all of your cleaning needs. The bigger the job, the bigger the savings” says Clean Fast Pressure Cleaning owner, Kevin Fothergill



About Clean Fast Pressure Cleaning

As members of the External Cleaning Industry Association, Clean Fast Pressure Cleaning already enjoys an excellent reputation on the Gold Coast for residential and commercial cleaning. Fully insured to $5M and registered as water efficient through the Queensland Water Commission, they are experts at high pressure car-park degreasing as well as standard roofing, paving driveways and shade sail cleaning.



For more information please visit http://www.cleanfast-qld.com.au



