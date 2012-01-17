Clean Green Nation Forms Partnership in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Bernie Habicht, who is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Habicht will provide more home and business owners in the area with affordable, energy saving products and programs. He specializes in energy efficient home upgrades, solar power, LED lighting, green living education and affordable wind energy in Florida.



"I am very pleased to partner with Clean Green Nation to help individuals and families find the green products they need, whether for wind power, efficient lighting or inexpensive solar in West Palm Beach," Habicht said. "The need for energy savings and green living in the region is growing rapidly, and it is my goal to meet the needs of consumers as they look to live more energy efficient lifestyles. This not only reduces short-term costs for them, but also ensures a more sustainable future."



Clean Green Nation offers hundreds of products and services in regards to green living, energy efficiency and helping people save money on energy in West Palm Beach and its surrounding areas. Its team is committed to offering the best energy solutions available to reduce the United States' dependence on foreign sources of energy, such as oil, as well as keep utility costs low for the average American consumer.



By educating people on energy and environmental issues, the Clean Green Nation team believes that it can foster the increased use of alternative and renewable sources of energy. Its line of products includes the areas of wind, solar, lighting, energy efficiency, batteries and emergency items, and Habicht's Clean Green Nation website provides a blog and a learning center where users can get more information.



"By reducing the impact that we have on the environment, we are taking steps toward a greener and more sustainable West Palm Beach area in the years and decades to come," said Habicht. "I am proud to contribute to these efforts by partnering with a company that offers outstanding products and services for this purpose."



Habicht will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy in Florida and more, visit http://go.cleangreeennation.com.