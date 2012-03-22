Clean Green Nation Forms Partnership With Elma Maus in Leucadia, CA

Leucadia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Elma Maus, a green professional based in Leucadia, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Elma will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Elma’s chief goal will be to educate people on the different ways they can live sustainable lifestyles and reduce their negative environmental impact through energy conservation.



Some of her hot topics will include ways to protect Encinitas coastline ecosystems, adopting green household products and exploring organizations focused on sustainable living near Leucadia.



“I live in Leucadia, about 1/4 mile from the ocean. The climate is the best in the world: you can go from the ocean to the mountains and desert all within an hour or two,” says Elma. “The region is filled with natural resources, but is also a great place to take advantage of renewable energy. I think we need to keep what resources we have and use the "free" one when we can. I do think it will help people save on their energy bills, we just have to convince them about it and make it affordable.”



Elma’s role as a green expert will be supplemented with information and resources to help educate people on the importance of adopting sustainable practices. Along with these resources, energy conscious citizens will also have access to Clean Green Nation’s online store. Through this store, Elma and Clean Green will provide an easy way to buy affordable solar in Encinita, among other things.



Clean Green Nation’s chief goal is to educate citizens on what it means to live sustainably. The company will help North American consumers reduce their dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. Through the advocacy of sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is lending support to the growing industry of renewable energy.



"I see growth in the renewal energy industry and sustainable living practices all around me," says Elma. "Organizations like the Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation and other local groups are working hard to keep the environment clean. I think homeowners can also contribute by learning how to live sustainably as well."



Elma will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://elmam.cleangreennation.com.