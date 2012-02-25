Clean Green Nation Forms Partnership With Joy Lajide in Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Joy Lajide, a green professional based in Calgary, Alberta.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Joy will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Joy’s work will focus primarily on educating residents about natural energy solutions for Calgary and the many benefits that are associated with a sustainable style of living.



“When I took the position at Clean Green, I was looking for something that is essential to clean living; something that everyone would need irrespective of who they are or where they live,” says Joy. “I’ve been able to research alternative energy sources, like solar power or wind energy and have found exactly what I was looking for. I’ve also discovered that people like myself are hungry for more knowledge on what it means to live a greener lifestyle.”



Warm Chinook winds in Calgary make it the perfect location to experiment with wind energy and wind farms. Due to this renewable energy service, sustainable agriculture in Calgary has been achieved in recent years through use of its eco friendly components. Joy Lajide and Clean Green Nation hope to translate this effective partnership to homeowners.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



“I believe that renewable energy has a positive change to offer the world,” says Joy. “I believe it will help reduce global warming, which will help make the environment safe for all people to live in. The effects will be worldwide: be it here in Calgary or in Africa, where there is drought and hunger. It will also help people to save money since the main source is natural.”



Joy Lajide will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://joyl.cleangreennation.com.